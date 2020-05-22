Tia S Koralewski Garcia



Tia was taken from us on Thursday, May 14 due to a traffic accident in Wood County at the age of 48. Loving mother of Dominic and Tianna Garcia.—Beloved daughter of Sue Murphy and David (Johanna) Koralewski---Sister of Anthony(Tony) Balistreri, Gino(Tim) Gumphrey—Thera(Andy) Baginski….Proud aunt of Zachary, Nathan, Lexi Gumphrey, Victoria Koralewski, Cameron, Amiya Baginski—Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends---



The family would like to extend a special THANK YOU to Charlie Garcia, Tia's former husband, and father of Dominic and Tianna for his compassion, dedication, and courage in helping us in this difficult time. He will forever be appreciated by the family.



Tia was a person that would help anyone in need. After graduating from Muskego high school, she went on to school for horticulture. She then married Charlie and had two wonderful children that she was devoted to. She had a long career as a bartender in West Allis and Waukesha co.-She recently moved to Spencer Wi to relax and enjoy "UP NORTH"—She loved wildlife, nature, and her three dogs.



She Loved music (especially the blues}singing and concerts…Tia most recently worked as a caregiver at PISCES LLC and at the LAST CAST as a bartender.



Tia's last day was spent with her daughter Tianna doing what she always did, living life, socializing, playing music, and singing. In December she married Mark Walloch after a whirlwind romance which brought her much joy and happiness!



Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes to be spread in the NORTH WOODS. Due to the pandemic, a celebration will be held sometime in August.









