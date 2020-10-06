Tiffany Irene SmithOkauchee Lake - Tiffany Irene Smith of Okauchee Lake, age 41, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from unexpected complications of diabetes. She was born on December 15, 1978 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Bruce and Fran Smith.Tiffany is survived by her parents; her soulmate, Jimmy Carlson; her brother, Joshua (Christina) Smith; her nieces, Georgia and Camille Smith; her favorite Aunt Margi; and numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends.Tiffany loved life, her kitties and she lit up any room she entered.A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.