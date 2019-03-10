|
Kveder, Tillie (Nee Janezic) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, March 6, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dear mother of Camilla Schwabe and Teri Majcher. Loving grandmother of Toni Filter, Nina (Tim) Moser and Nicholas Schwabe. Great-grandmother of Preston, Aidan, Janessa, Logan and Sean. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Evangelist Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019