Tim Titus
Tim Titus

Age 60, passed away May 6, 2020. He was loved and survived by his wife Dory of 35 years. Tim is further survived by sisters Linda (James) Muehlbach, Nanette (Michael) Hackbarth, Tammy Titus (Mark Beles), brother Gordy (Tammy) Rickard, father-in-law Frank (Joyce) Gaszak, brother-in-law Rick (Tammy) Gaszak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother Theresa DeLuca and mother-in-law Arline Gaszak.

Tim was a mentor and friend to many who called him Uncle Tim. He was a beloved Brother of the Outlaw Nation and a member of the Sticks & Strings Hunting Club. Tim loved hunting, fishing & riding. He was employed by Aptar for 40 years as a Tool & Die maker and retired. A celebration of life is pending.

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us everyday

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever in our hearts.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
