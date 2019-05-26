Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Olander, Timler Ray Age 74. Passed away May 19, 2019 and was reunited with his beloved wife Judith (nee Berthelsen). Loving father of Raymond (Danielle) and Jason (Mary). Proud grandfather of Nathanael, Margaret, Katherine, Luke, Benjamin, Emma, Julia and Judith. Brother of Richard (Sandy) and Mark (Jan). Further survived by many dear relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Elfrieda. Visitation at SPRING CREEK CHURCH, N35W22000 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee on Tuesday, May 28 from 10:00-11:45 AM. Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
