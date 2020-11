Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy A. Johnsen



October 28, 1959 - November 10, 2020



Preceded in death by parents Burlie and Lillian and brothers Michael and Thomas and sister Debbie.



Father to April Loving grandfather to Gabriel, Jessiemae, and Timothy Peters.



Loving brother to Cheryl, Judy, Lee, Jon, Lori, Linda, Lisa, and Patrick Services pending.









