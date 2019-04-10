|
Kirton, Timothy A. Timothy A. Kirton, 39, of Sheboygan, died April 6, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. He was born on July 12, 1979, and on Dec. 18, 1992, Timothy and his sister Kristy fell through ice on Wallace Lake in West Bend. Kristy died that day and Timothy was never the same. Survivors include: Mother and Step-Father: Kathleen and Timothy Canon; Brother: Steven Kirton; Grandmother: Deloris Canon; as well as other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: Sister: Kristy; Grandparents: Thomas and Mary Crowley; and Aunt: Mary Crowley. Visitation - Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019, chapel at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee from 9-11:00 A.M. with service to follow. A memorial fund in Timothy's name at Meadowland Credit Union in Sheboygan Falls and on Go Fund Me at, https://www.gofundme.com/tim-kirton039s-funeral-and-final-expenses. The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019