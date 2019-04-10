Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Kirton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy A. Kirton

Notice Condolences Flowers

Timothy A. Kirton Notice
Kirton, Timothy A. Timothy A. Kirton, 39, of Sheboygan, died April 6, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. He was born on July 12, 1979, and on Dec. 18, 1992, Timothy and his sister Kristy fell through ice on Wallace Lake in West Bend. Kristy died that day and Timothy was never the same. Survivors include: Mother and Step-Father: Kathleen and Timothy Canon; Brother: Steven Kirton; Grandmother: Deloris Canon; as well as other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: Sister: Kristy; Grandparents: Thomas and Mary Crowley; and Aunt: Mary Crowley. Visitation - Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019, chapel at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee from 9-11:00 A.M. with service to follow. A memorial fund in Timothy's name at Meadowland Credit Union in Sheboygan Falls and on Go Fund Me at, https://www.gofundme.com/tim-kirton039s-funeral-and-final-expenses. The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now