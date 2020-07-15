1/
Timothy A. Schultz
Timothy A. Schultz

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life July 2, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Loving son of Harriet and the late Arlen Schultz. Dear brother of Cheryl Hobbs, Michael (Patti), Jeffrey (Karen), James (Denise) and Mark (Cindy). Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tim was a longtime employee of Pepi's Pizza.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Funeral Home for a Memorial Visitation Wednesday, July 15 from 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Schultz Family...my deepest and most heartfelt sympathies for the loss of Tim. Know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. I wish we weren't in this unprecedented Pandemic as it would be wonderful to share sympathy in person. However, we are maintaining masking, social distancing and avoiding groups. Prayers to you all for healing and peace during this time. Hugs to all.
Gail Karstaedt
Friend
July 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 11, 2020
I worked with Tim at Pepi's. He was a great guy very caring and always had a smile on his face and a great sense of humor.RIP Brother
Dave
Coworker
