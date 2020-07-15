Timothy A. Schultz
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life July 2, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Loving son of Harriet and the late Arlen Schultz. Dear brother of Cheryl Hobbs, Michael (Patti), Jeffrey (Karen), James (Denise) and Mark (Cindy). Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tim was a longtime employee of Pepi's Pizza.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Funeral Home for a Memorial Visitation Wednesday, July 15 from 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.