Rev. Timothy Benninghoff
Rev. Timothy Benninghoff

Menomonee Falls - Called home to Heaven on Saturday, October 10, 2020 age 73 years. Beloved husband of Sharon (Nee Thalacker). Loving father of Timothy, Benjamin, Rebekah, Philip, Sarah and Mark. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. For complete funeral notice please see Heritage Funeral website.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (8080 N. 47th Street) from 10 until the time of service at 11AM. Internment Valhalla Memorial Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
