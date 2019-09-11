Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Cliffords Supper Club
10418 W Forrest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Bertrandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Bertrandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Bertrandt Notice
Timothy Bertrandt

- - Timothy Bertrandt, age 74, passed away on September 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy (nee Swedowski) of 49 years, three children, Jeff (Lindsay) Bertrandt, Patrick (Becky) Bertrandt, and Stacy (Eric) Luchman and six beautiful grandchildren, Asher, Cael, Carson, Elsa, Cora and Phoebe. Tim was a proud US Army photographer and Vietnam Veteran. He owned a small business and taught his kids to be entrepreneurs. He was a dedicated husband, dad, grandpa and friend. Tim's travels took him all over the globe, but his favorite place to be was among his grandchildren and alongside his wife.

All who knew him are invited to share memories and lunch. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 14th from 12:30pm-3:00pm at Cliffords Supper Club in Hales Corners. 10418 W Forrest Home Ave. A portion of all donations will be given to The Fisher House.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline