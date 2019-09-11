|
|
Timothy Bertrandt
- - Timothy Bertrandt, age 74, passed away on September 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy (nee Swedowski) of 49 years, three children, Jeff (Lindsay) Bertrandt, Patrick (Becky) Bertrandt, and Stacy (Eric) Luchman and six beautiful grandchildren, Asher, Cael, Carson, Elsa, Cora and Phoebe. Tim was a proud US Army photographer and Vietnam Veteran. He owned a small business and taught his kids to be entrepreneurs. He was a dedicated husband, dad, grandpa and friend. Tim's travels took him all over the globe, but his favorite place to be was among his grandchildren and alongside his wife.
All who knew him are invited to share memories and lunch. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 14th from 12:30pm-3:00pm at Cliffords Supper Club in Hales Corners. 10418 W Forrest Home Ave. A portion of all donations will be given to The Fisher House.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019