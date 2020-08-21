1/1
Timothy Buczak
Timothy Buczak

Milwaukee - of Milwaukee, Passed peacefully on August 20, 2020. Age 58 years. Soulmate of Carol (nee Kampa). Loving father to Amanda (Josip) Sabol. Dear son of Alvin and the late Sandra (Resczynski). Brother of Jeffrey, Patrick, and Joseph. Dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews in both his and Carol's families. Best friend to Brian, Ron, Tom, and the late Bill Doyle. Further survived by other relatives and friends, including his crew at Landmark Restaurant. A Celebration of Tim's life will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Memorial Service at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to your local blood bank in honor of Tim.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
AUG
26
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
