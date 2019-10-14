|
Timothy C. Clark
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, October 11, 2019, age 68 years. Dear father of Matthew (Mehgan) and Adam (Kali) Clark. Loving grandfather of Brielle, Owen and Brayden. Special friend of Lynn Lukas. Former husband of Rita Clark. Dear brother of Corrine Clark and the late James (Janice) Clark. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Campus, 2322 S. 106th St) at 4 PM until Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 PM. Private Interment. Past co-owner of A&C Pattern. Very active with the Boy Scouts of America Troop #589. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Boy Scouts of America or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019