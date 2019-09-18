|
|
Timothy "Tim" Daniel Wick, of Slinger, long time resident of Shorewood, lost his 20-month challenge with cancer September 14, 2019 at the age of 63. Tim was born September 10, 1956 to Frank and Catherine (Boehm) Wick in Milwaukee. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Lori (nee Brandt) Wick. Loving father to Kristin (Adam) Studer, and Kaitlyn (Mick) True. Proud grandfather of Timothy "Timmy" Studer. Brother to Betty (James) Kasdorf, John Wick, and Mary (Jim) Wick.
Tim attended Shorewood high school where he met his high school sweetheart and wife Lori. After graduating in 1974, Tim continued his education and worked as an auto technician at Braeger Chevrolet. In 1983, Tim and Lori opened the doors to Wick's Beer & Liquor. They proudly owned and operated the store for 30 years, after which, Tim and Lori retired to Slinger on Big Cedar Lake.
When Tim wasn't busy with family or the store he could often be found working on his many cars, and occasionally a friend's. He was very passionate about automobiles, which drove him to join several clubs. He was involved with the Milwaukee Corvair Club, the Milwaukee Northwest H.O.G. Chapter, and was also a proud member of the International Amphicar Club. His 1963 Amphicar was the joy of his fleet, which he displayed many times at car shows across the Midwest.
As a father, Tim never missed a single softball game of his two beloved daughters. Vacations with family made for so many loving memories; The Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio, or Mackinac Island of Michigan, countless times to Florida and many more. Tim was always at the wheel and ready for adventure with his large music library at hand. As a firm believer in do-it-yourself, he was always there to fix all things broken, no matter how big or small, and while doing so was always eager to share a joke or two. As a Packer season ticket holder, Tim relished in taking his family to games over the last 30 years, even sporting his Packer Elvis costume to excite the family and surrounding fans. Tim loved his family very much and was blessed with their presence every day until his passing. He will surely be held close to their hearts for all eternity.
Outside of his family, Tim had a strong sense of community as was deemed the unofficial Mayor of Oakland Avenue. Through his time as Shorewood Village Trustee from 1992-1998 and 30 years as a small business owner, Tim touched so many lives; always there to lend a hand and you were guaranteed to laugh. He had the gift of storytelling, usually with a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon in his hand. Truthfully and all-around great guy who will be severely missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4:00 PM until time of Service at 7:00 PM, at the Feerick Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
Interment will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee. Please gather in your cars in the lot on the north side of the office. We will then process by car to the grave site.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019