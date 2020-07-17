Timothy E. Schwab
Milwaukee - Age 46 years. Tim was born in Brookfield,WI on January 10,1974 and passed away suddenly into the arms of God on June 14th, 2020.
Tim is survived by his mother, Kay K. Schwab, father David Schwab, brothers David L Schwab Jr., and Peter J Schwab. Also Dave's girlfriend Ginny and Peter's wife Julie.
Tim is further survived by his dear friends Mary, Jane and Jen along with many other dear friends.
Tim was a follower of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tim was a man of many talents including auto repair,roofing, lawn care expert and painting. He was an avid sports fan with a marvelous sense of humor. Tim was very active in the mental health field, serving on the steering committee for the Milwaukee Comprehensive Care Collaborative and as a change agent for the annual Jingle Mingle. Tim also worked on the stage crew for the theatrical production, Pieces In My Own Voice.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Advocates-Autumn West Safe Haven (communityadvocates.net
)
Funeral service will be held at Crossway North Shore Campus 2500 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee,WI 53217. Visitation starting at 5pm followed by a service celebrating Tim's life at 6pm.