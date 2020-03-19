|
|
Timothy J. Brown
Of Waukesha, formerly of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020, at the age of 52. He was born on October 30, 1967, to David and Margaret (Gustofson) Brown in Milwaukee, WI. Timothy grew up in Hartland, WI, and graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1986.
Tim was a Precast Concrete Specialist employed with ICP (International Concrete Products) since 1996. The family would like to pay tribute to all these amazing people who have become extended family members.
In light of the Coronavirus Pandemic and all the associated health risks and community restrictions, the family has opted to postpone the service until it is safe for everyone. The family will repost the obituary in the future, to include the details for Tim's Celebration of Life Service. The family greatly appreciates your prayers and thoughtful condolences. St. Jude Hospital for Children is the family's charitable choice for donations.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020