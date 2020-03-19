Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Brown Notice
Timothy J. Brown

Of Waukesha, formerly of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020, at the age of 52. He was born on October 30, 1967, to David and Margaret (Gustofson) Brown in Milwaukee, WI. Timothy grew up in Hartland, WI, and graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1986.

Tim was a Precast Concrete Specialist employed with ICP (International Concrete Products) since 1996. The family would like to pay tribute to all these amazing people who have become extended family members.

In light of the Coronavirus Pandemic and all the associated health risks and community restrictions, the family has opted to postpone the service until it is safe for everyone. The family will repost the obituary in the future, to include the details for Tim's Celebration of Life Service. The family greatly appreciates your prayers and thoughtful condolences. St. Jude Hospital for Children is the family's charitable choice for donations.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline