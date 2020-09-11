1/1
Timothy J. Dillon
Timothy J. Dillon

West Allis - Tim, our loving son, was called home to our Lord on September 5th, 2020, at the age of 52. Son of Terry and Marie Dillon, brother of Cindy (Kevin) Kompas and Brian (Barb) Dillon. Dear uncle to Brad, Catilyn, Kian and Hannah. Survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dear friend to many. Preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Theresa Label and Raymond and Marion Dillon. Tim was a valued employee of West Allis Blue for 32 years and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Tim was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek. He was an avid dart champion and hunter.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
