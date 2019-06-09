|
Goetter, Timothy J. Age 38 years, of Menomonee Falls. Our imperfect, "perfect" child went to Jesus on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Son of James and Monica. Brother of Ben (Dana), Joe (Aimee), Dan, Angie, Amanda (Ruben), Emily (Jerry), Aimee, Sam (Melanie), Andrew (Jen), Elizabeth, Abigail (Vai), Maria, Alicia, Isaac and Lucas. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2PM. Entombment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Special Olympics or Pro-Life Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019