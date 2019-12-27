Services
Timothy J. Hochschild


1943 - 2019
Timothy J. Hochschild Notice
Timothy J. Hochschild

Timothy J. Hochschild, age 76, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 28, 1943 in Milwaukee to Edward and Clara Hochschild.

Tim served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Pabst Brewery for 34 years.

Tim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen; two children, Tim (Tama) and Bridget (John) Van Lare; his granddaughter, Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, Frank and Daniel; and sister, Mary Juaire.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc. All are welcome to the Okauchee Legion beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Military Honors at 1:30 p.m.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
jsonline