Timothy J. Star

Timothy J. Star Notice
Star, Timothy J. Entered heaven on May 22, 2019 at age 74. Devoted husband of Pat (nee Meindle) for 55 years. Dear father of Tim (Julie), Terry ( Mark) and Todd (Brenda). Loving grandpa of Sean and great-grandpa of Kyliegh and Odessa. Brother of Sue (Bob) Loose. Brother in law of Nancy (Norm) Antoniewicz and Doreen (the late Wayne) Sentkowski. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, June 2, from 1-2:45pm. Celebration of Life at 3pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
