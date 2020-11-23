1/
Timothy James Olszewski
Timothy James Olszewski

Franklin - November 21, 2020 at the age of 63 yrs. Beloved husband and loving father to the late Debbie and T.J. Beloved companion of Renee Rhoades. Survived by his siblings: John and Ronald Olszewski; Eileen Czernisz, Donna Duff, Bonita Schmitz and Mary Oliden. Sister-in-law Cindy (Greg) Sawatzke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Tim graduated from South Division High School in 1975 and he served in the Marine Corp. He loved bowling, baseball, swimming, fishing and especially loved spending time with his family.

Tim will be laid to rest privately at Resurrection Cemetery with Military honors. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Tim's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Make-A-Wish or the VA are appreciated. Thank you to the Milwaukee VA for the care they gave Tim.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
