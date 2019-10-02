|
Timothy Jay Johnson
Redgranite - Found eternal peace on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Beloved son of the late Leonard and Ruth Johnson. Survived by partner Judy Falesnik. Proud father of Anthony (Alyssa) Johnson and Gregory (Bethenie) Johnson. Loving grandfather "bumpa" of Alex Johnson. Loved by siblings: David Johnson, Sharon Laughrin, and preceded in death by Susan Pavich, Sandra Baranowski, and Scott Johnson. He is further survived by other family and friends. Keeping with Tim's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to a medical university in lieu of a funeral.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019