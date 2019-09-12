Services
Jacobson Funeral Home, Inc. - L'Anse
200 L'Anse Avenue
L'Anse, MI 49946
(906) 524-7800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
KBIC Zeba Hall
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
KBIC Zeba Hall
Timothy Kohn


1958 - 2019
Timothy Kohn Notice
Timothy Kohn

- - Timothy Kohn walked on to his Creator September 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 60.

He is survived by his loving wife Monica (nee Emery), brothers Jeffery (Sally), James (Christine), and Bruce and 7 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Pearl and brother Dennis.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and respected nature's beauty and animals. Tim found peace and solace fishing on Lake Superior. Tim was known to icefish even at 20 below zero.

Tim found comfort in his adopted Native American spirituality. Services will be held at Jacobsen funeral home, in L'Anse MI., Friday September 13 at 10:00.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
