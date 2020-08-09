Timothy LaFavor



Timothy LaFavor passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020 at the age of 61. He is survived by wife Kathy (nee Scully) LaFavor, brother Larry (Sue) LaFavor and sister Laurie (Jim) Kasten. Tim is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Theresa LaFavor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him including several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other relatives and friends.



Due to the current global situation there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to give donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (N.A.M.I.).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store