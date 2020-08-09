1/
Timothy LaFavor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy LaFavor

Timothy LaFavor passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020 at the age of 61. He is survived by wife Kathy (nee Scully) LaFavor, brother Larry (Sue) LaFavor and sister Laurie (Jim) Kasten. Tim is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Theresa LaFavor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him including several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other relatives and friends.

Due to the current global situation there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to give donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (N.A.M.I.).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved