Farley, Timothy M. Of Brookfield. Born to Eternal Life on May 27, 2019, with his wife at his side. Beloved husband of 47 years to Irmentrud "Trudy". Loving father of Alexandra (Sean) Harrington, Andrew (Amie), Joseph (Sarah), and Benjamin (Lisa). Proud and loving "PaPa" of Grady, Delanie, Cullen, Ailin, Raina, Caiden, and Timothy. Beloved son of Doris (the late Clyde) Farley, son-in-law of Hartmut (the late Annelore) Hassler. Further survived by his sisters; Catherine (Jim) Kolp, Mary Jo (Larry) Shapiro and Judeen Yahn, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday June 3, 2019 at Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church (6924 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee) from 4:00PM until the time of Funeral Mass at 6:00PM. Private interment, Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019