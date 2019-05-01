|
Hughes, Timothy P. Passed away on April 27, 2019. Age 45 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina. Loving son of Diane (Robert) Blake and Donald (Mary) Hughes. Beloved brother of Kimberly Hughes, Bryan and Rebecca Blake, Sarah (Eric) Walker, Matt (Cristine) Figas, and Caren (Jon) Heick. Also survived by his significant other, Kristen Hansen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service for Tim will be held Thurs. May 2 at 1 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, N35 W6621 Wilson St., Cedarburg, WI 53012. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care, N16 W24131 Riverwood Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019