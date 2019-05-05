Services
Timothy P. Kenny Notice
Kenny, Timothy P. Timothy Kenny passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 78 following a courageous battle with cancer. Tim was a graduate of Marquette College of Law, class of 1966. Survived by loving wife Susan G. Kenny. Also, four children- daughter; Katie Scanlan (Rob), sons; John (Stacey), Mike (Suzanne), and Kevin (Mary) Kenny. Preceded in death by daughter Cheryl Bartels-Poore. Also survived by 17 grandchildren. To see full obit go to: www.cremationstampabay.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
