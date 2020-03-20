|
|
Timothy Patrick Collins
Age 45. Born on June 25, 1974, in Pensacola, FL and found peace on March 18, 2020, in West Allis, WI. He is survived by his father, Donald Collins, his stepmother, Janice Tice, his sisters, Mary Collins and Jane (John) Guadagni, his niece, Maya Guadagni and other wonderful family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Collins. Tim was a smart, funny, self-taught musician who played a mean set of drums. He will be missed. Per his wishes, a private family service was held. Memorials may be sent to Community Advocates, 728 N. James Lovell St., Milwaukee, WI 53233-2408 or by visiting www.communityadvocates.net.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020