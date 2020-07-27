1/1
Timothy Raymond Johns
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Raymond Johns

Timothy Raymond Johns of Park Falls, Wisconsin died peacefully on July 24, 2020 surrounded by his family and his loving wife and childhood sweetheart, Diane. Tim was born on February 27, 1941 to Raymond and La Nora Johns at Milwaukee's Columbia Hospital. He grew up in Whitefish Bay, vacationed in Minocqua and attended college at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Diane Irene Cook on December 29, 1962 during their senior year, and graduated UW with a Bachelors of Business Administration. Tim built a career at Kremers Urban Pharmaceutical Company in Mequon, WI where he served as president until 1983. In 1977, Tim and Diane purchased a lake house "Aquila" in Minocqua on Lake Tomahawk. In retirement, Tim and Diane wintered at their "Serendipity" home in Park Falls, and continued to spend their summers at their Minocqua house. Tim enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, golf, and caretaking for his sidekick, Paul, his son. Tim took impeccable care of his brain-injured son for the past three decades. He is survived by his wife, Diane, sons Scott (Kelly), Paul and Jeff (Amy), grandchildren Christopher, Carly, Tucker and Tommy Lee, siblings Nancy, Steve (Blanca), Stuart and Chrissy (David). A celebration of life will be held this next Memorial Day in Minocqua.

Memorial gifts can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka-Densow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved