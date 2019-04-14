Kowalske, Timothy T. "Tim" He was a son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, and our friend. A retired police officer, a handyman, a rock, a comedian, a hero, and a source of joy, support, comfort, and great sincerity. Tim was born on March 26th, 1959 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 6th, 2019, at the age of 60, after his brave and surprising battle with heart failure - and that was not nearly enough time for those who lived alongside him. Tim will be constantly missed, deeply remembered, and leaves a memory we will not soon forget. He is now reunited with his beloved late mother, Judith (nee Gunkel), his father, John, and his favorite dog Gracie. Survived by his wife, Linda (nee Lee). Loving father of Laura (Steve) Springob, Lisa (Mark) Rusch, and John. Proud grandfather of Luka Zadrima, Sam and Riley Springob, and Theo Rusch. Dearest brother to Mike and Karyn (Jeff) Yets. Adored by his granddogs JD, Ernie, Aspen, and Wilder and Bob the cat. Loved by other relatives and many friends. Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, New Berlin, on Saturday, May 4th, from 10:30AM-1PM. Memorial service at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Froedtert Hospital CV/ICU nursing staff. Until we meet again...



