Timothy V. Jurkowski
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 25, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Hintz). Dear father of Amy (John) Schiek, Daniel (Maria) Jurkowski and Lynn (Don) Pease. Loving grandfather of Lauren and Christian Schiek, Daniel and Suzy Jurkowski, and Kayla and Kassidy Pease. Brother of David (Rose) Jurkowski and brother-in-law of Diane (Gary) Tearney and Denise Taylor. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 - 7 PM with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM and Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Retired employee of the US Post Office. Trustee of Roses for Our Lady and member of the St. John the Evangelist choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Evangelist Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019