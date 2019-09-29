Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Coldspring Rd.
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Coldspring Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Coldspring Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Jurkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy V. Jurkowski


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy V. Jurkowski Notice
Timothy V. Jurkowski

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, September 25, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Hintz). Dear father of Amy (John) Schiek, Daniel (Maria) Jurkowski and Lynn (Don) Pease. Loving grandfather of Lauren and Christian Schiek, Daniel and Suzy Jurkowski, and Kayla and Kassidy Pease. Brother of David (Rose) Jurkowski and brother-in-law of Diane (Gary) Tearney and Denise Taylor. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 - 7 PM with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM and Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Retired employee of the US Post Office. Trustee of Roses for Our Lady and member of the St. John the Evangelist choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Evangelist Church appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline