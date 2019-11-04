|
|
Timothy Zanowski
of Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 8, 2019 age 59 years. Loving son of August and the late Margaret Mary Zanowski. Dear brother to Laura Bates, Christopher, Paul, and Mark (Stephanie). Uncle to Colin, Riley and Christian Bates; Sam and Zoey Zanowski. Brother-in-law to Fran Bates. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 from 4pm -7pm with Services at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (8661 N 76th Pl, Mil. WI 53223). Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Milwaukee in Tim's name.
Your wonderful smile, kindness, and compassion will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019