Fischer, Tina M. (Nee Lembo) Found Eternal Peace on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Fischer. Grandma Tina of Tracy Kwiatkowski and Peter Wilcox. Dear sister of Carmela Matysiak, Joseph Lembo and Mary Jane Banta (Richard Hornick). Preceded in death by her beloved parents Rocco and Mary (nee Dentice) Lembo, her sister Rose Maniaci and her brothers-in-law Arthur Maniaci, William Banta, Frank Matysiak and nephew Craig Matysiak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Tina retired from Wisconsin Electric after 32 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 at the CHURCH OF GESU, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM (Parking is available in Lot J on 11th Street, south of Wisconsin Avenue). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Tina's family wishes to thank the staffs at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, Laurel Oaks and Horizon Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tina's name may be directed to the - Wisconsin Chapter, 6737 W. Washington Street, #2100 MKE, 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019