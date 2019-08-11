Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
CHURCH OF GESU
1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
CHURCH OF GESU
1145 W. Wisconsin Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina M. Fischer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina M. Fischer Notice
Fischer, Tina M. (Nee Lembo) Found Eternal Peace on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Fischer. Grandma Tina of Tracy Kwiatkowski and Peter Wilcox. Dear sister of Carmela Matysiak, Joseph Lembo and Mary Jane Banta (Richard Hornick). Preceded in death by her beloved parents Rocco and Mary (nee Dentice) Lembo, her sister Rose Maniaci and her brothers-in-law Arthur Maniaci, William Banta, Frank Matysiak and nephew Craig Matysiak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Tina retired from Wisconsin Electric after 32 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 at the CHURCH OF GESU, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM (Parking is available in Lot J on 11th Street, south of Wisconsin Avenue). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Tina's family wishes to thank the staffs at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, Laurel Oaks and Horizon Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tina's name may be directed to the - Wisconsin Chapter, 6737 W. Washington Street, #2100 MKE, 53214.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline