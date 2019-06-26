|
Higgins, Tina Marie Welcomed into Heaven June 22, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Beloved daughter of Arlene (the late Gino) Kozlowski and the late Gary Higgins. Dear sister of Brian (Carol), the late Terry and Jeff (Jan). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Tina was a devoted employer at the local Pick 'n Save for 17 years. She dearly cared for her mother for the past 4 years. She courageously battled cancer for the past 14 months. Keeping her joyful, upbeat spirit and a smile to melt anyone's heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to the Nurses, Doctors and Chaplains of St. Francis Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Visitation Tuesday, July 2 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 Noon. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019