Tina Marie Serrano Notice
Serrano, Tina Marie Passed August 17, 2019 Born September 24, 1972 Resided in Oconomowoc, WI. Tina Marie Serrano at the age of 46 passed away peacefully. She will be greatly missed by her Mother Sharon (nee O'Toole ) Mark Ornelas, Father Bob Serrano, (Ruperto) 3 children Serena Serrano, Torin and Valeria Davis. Siblings Letisha Patrick (nee Hackl) and Ami Serrano. As well as being remembered as a loving Aunt, Niece, Cousin and Friend. A very special Thank-You to the staff at ANGELSGRACE Hospice in Oconomowoc. Family asks any donations please be made to Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
