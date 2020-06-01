Tina Nicole Watson
Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 37.
Combined services will be on Wed., June 3, Visitation 12 noon-1:00 pm Funeral 1:00 pm.
All services will be held in the chapel of: Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53218 414-445-3700
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.