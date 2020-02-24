Resources
Todd A. Lunsford

Todd A. Lunsford Notice
Todd A. Lunsford

Lunsford, Todd Allen March 28, 1968 to February 21, 2020

Our Lord took him home following a lengthy illness. Son of Rae Lunsford. Preceded in death by his father Leslie Lunsford. Devoted father to Aaron, Mathew, Sondra, Allison, and his grand daughter Alaina. Loving brother to Don, Jay (Terry) and Glen. Loving uncle to Jason, Kristen (Scott), Bradley (Angela), Shelby, and great uncle to Ashley. He was a dedicated, loving father and an avid fan of all types of auto racing.

Memorial gathering Friday, February 28 at the funeral home from 5 to 7pm with a Memorial Service at 7pm. Interment Private.

He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
