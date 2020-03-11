Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Visitation
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral service
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Todd A. Pethke

Caledonia - Todd went home to his Lord unexpectedly on Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at the age of 42 years. Highschool sweetheart and cherished husband of Laura (nee Driggett). Amazing father to Cameron and Kendra. Loving son of Chris and the late Allen Pethke. Further survived by family, extended family, many friends and his beloved dog "Yaya".

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 4-8 PM and Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Please see funeral home website for full notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
