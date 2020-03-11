|
Todd A. Pethke
Caledonia - Todd went home to his Lord unexpectedly on Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at the age of 42 years. Highschool sweetheart and cherished husband of Laura (nee Driggett). Amazing father to Cameron and Kendra. Loving son of Chris and the late Allen Pethke. Further survived by family, extended family, many friends and his beloved dog "Yaya".
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 4-8 PM and Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Please see funeral home website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020