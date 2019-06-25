|
|
Michalek, Todd C. Passed away following recent health issues on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Todd was a graduate of Marquette University. He was a longtime employee of the Kohl's Corporation. Todd was involved with many cultural heritage groups in the greater Milwaukee area. He participated in many ethnic festivals and belonged to a number of historical societies and language clubs. Todd was the beloved son of the late LeRoy and the late Lois (nee Zawerton) Michalek. In addition to Todd's relatives, he is survived by many close friends and acquaintances. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery Chapel, 3800 E. College Ave., Cudahy, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Please begin arriving at the chapel at 9:45 AM. Entombment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 25 to June 27, 2019