Todd J. Pluer

Todd J. Pluer Notice
Pluer, Todd J. Friday, May 24 th, Todd found eternal peace and rest after a long 33 years battle with MS. He is survived by his mother Janice and father George. Loving father of Colin (Belynda) Hanson. Brother of Mark. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 2500 S. 68th St., West Allis, on Wednesday, May 29 from 4 - 5:45 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated. Special thanks to Pastor Koble, his NP Alfredo Garcia, his Aunt Grace and his special friend Katie. Like he always said, "I'm fine and dandy like cotton candy."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
