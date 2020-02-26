|
|
Todd M. Wold
West Allis/Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on February 20, 2020 at the age of 34. Beloved son of Eric and Sheryl and beloved brother of Dana. Todd will be forever remembered for his unique creativity, his love of music and his ever present ability to make us laugh. Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, March 3, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5 PM. For full obituary, please see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020