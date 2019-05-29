|
|
Miller, Todd Beloved husband of Terry Miller (nee Lehman). Cherished father of Benjy (Shana) Miller, Adena (Usher) Parnes, Moshe Leib (Atara) Miller, Meira (Chaim) Lampert, Malki (Mordechai) Schuler, Gedalia (Rena) Miller and Shira Miller. Loving grandfather of Chaya Perel, Chana Rivka, Sara Baila, Devorah Leah, Leah, Sarah Leah, Daniel, Yosef Eliyahu, Yitzy, Mickey, Zevy, Asher, Dovid, Baruch, Yosef, Avrumi, and Yosef Shalom. Dear brother of Barry Miller and Lor Miller. Further survived by other loving relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his dear parents, Burton Miller and Donna Miller (nee Bazelon). Funeral services were held on May 28th at the funeral home. Interment was at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Friendship Circle Bakery, Cong. Beth Jehudah, Torah Academy of Milwaukee, Wisconsin Institute for Torah Study, or Yeshiva Elementary School would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019