Mukwonago - Todd peacefully passed on May 27th, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Meyer) for 20 years, and a loving, caring father to daughters Rachel, Megan, and Natalie.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Carolynn and Stephen Botic. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Cheryl Novak (Jim) and Joan Bartosh (Dale), brothers Michael Hansen (Kory), and Michael John Botic. He was preceded in death by brother Mark Botic (Gayle). Todd was further survived by his in-laws, Terry and Christine Meyer, Arlene Howell (Brian), Brian Meyer (Stacy), Eric Meyer (Nancy), and many nieces and nephews.

Todd grew up in Muskego, and after marrying Diane, they moved to Mukwonago and started their family. He worked as a machinist since earning his degrees from WCTC and MATC. His most recent employer was Trace-A-Matic in Brookfield. He loved fishing, whether on the lake in his boat or on the ice. He enjoyed cooking dinners on the grill, camping, and spending time outdoors.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.) from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be sent to Katy's Kloset, 404 Wilmont Drive D, Waukesha, WI 53189, or The American Cancer Society, N19 W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
