|
|
Bolton, Todd W. March 27, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Laura (Nee Ruffolo). Loving father of Natalie (fiance Kyle Michel), John, Lisa (fiance William Koeck) and Gina (fiance Mike Dielen). Dearest son of the late William & Carol Bolton, and brother of the late Thomas (Jennifer) Bolton, the late James Bolton, Betsy Canales and Jennifer Bolton. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4:00 PM until time of service at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Advanced Care at Froedtert Hospital appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019