Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Todd Zeske Notice
Zeske, Todd Of Milwaukee, was born to eternal life at the age of 51 on Aug. 15th. Beloved son to Kenneth Zeske, brother to Sharon (Rich) Duchniak, proud uncle to Kaitlyn and Hailey. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Shirley (Meyer). A Celebration of Life service will take place Aug. 21st at 6PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave. Family will greet guests from 4PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
