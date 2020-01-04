|
Tom Kapp
Born to Eternal Life January 3, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Conte). Loving father of Barb, Janet, Mike (Deb) and Dave (Tammy Thompson). Dear grandfather of Alex, Tom, and Jeff. Great-grandfather of Sophia. Fond brother of June, Tim, Shirley, Greg and Jeff. Special nephew of Eddie. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Tom was an employee of the telephone company for 30 years. He was an inductee of the Wisconsin Old Time Ballplayers Assoc., Pius XI High School, and the Messmer High School Halls of Fame. Tom's passion was mentoring and coaching boys through sports for over five decades. The most important things to him were God, faith and family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, at Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Site, 1212 S. 117th St., West Allis, from 4:00 to 6:30 PM followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 PM. Private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Brain Tumor Assoc. would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staffs at St. Luke's Hospital and Zilber Family Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020