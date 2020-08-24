Tom Purvis

1/
East Troy - On Sat. Aug 22 2020, Thomas James Purvis passed away peacefully at home after a brief battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. Tom was born to Robert and Violet Purvis and grew up with his brothers Rick, Rob, Jim, and his sisters Shirley and Jean in Greenfield, WI. He married Dympna Kennedy in 1979 and they raised two daughters, Keara and Clare. In 1981, Tom and Dympna founded PJK Finishing, an electroplating company that they owned and operated together until retiring in 2014. Tom will be remembered as a devoted husband and father. His dry humor, quick wit, and inventor's mindset will be deeply missed. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Vi, cousin Deb Purvis MacDonnell, and nephew, Barry Kennedy Potard. He is survived by his wife, Dympna, his daughters Keara and Clare, his uncle Rick Purvis, his siblings, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
