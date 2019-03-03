|
Mundigler, Tom R. Born to Eternal Life March 1, 2019 at the age of 67. Proud son of the late Allen and the late Francis (nee Bucci) Mundigler. Loving husband of Connie (nee Emanuele). Beloved father of Maria (Dan) Jurkowski and Regina (Steve Weiner) Sarnowski. Proud grandpa of Joey (Jennifer), Kimberly (Kyle), Kelly (Bill) Bentfield, and Jack and Julia Sarnowski. Great-grandpa of Angelina, Treanor, Daniel, and Eddie. Dear cousin of Karen Falzerano. Brother-in-law of Mary Rose Vicini, Sophie Morgan, Joseph (Anita) Emanuele, Louise Guadiana, Richard (Myra) Emanuele, Vince (Anne) Emanuele, Theresa Emanuele, Costi Emanuele, Vivian Galarza, John Emanuele, Frank (Sheri) Emanuele, and the late Anthony (the late Nancy) Emanuele. Also survived by loving Uncle Carlo and Aunt Mary. A special thank you to Joseph Emanuele, the president of the Italian Community Center for his friendship. Tom worked as a manager at Park Avenue Night Club. He also started a Perkins Restaurant, worked at Care-Age of Brookfield, and was a purchasing manager at East Castle Place. Visitation Tuesday, March 5th, 11 AM to 2 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 2 PM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019