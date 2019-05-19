Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Tom S. Leto

Tom S. Leto Notice
Leto, Tom S. Born to Eternal Life May 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia, his son Mark and daughter Christine. Dear father of Steven Leto, Susan (Larry) Lilla, Michele Leto, and Christopher (Holly) Leto. Proud grandfather of Jackie (Sean) Humeston, Michael Leto, Jessie Evans, Robin Lilla, Aaron, Matthew, Mark, Emily, and Robert Leto. Great-grandfather of Holden, Sawyer, and Levi. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Tom was a longtime member of St. Rita's Church and St. Rita's Holy Name Society. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Rita's Church (S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. West Allis) 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at the church 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
