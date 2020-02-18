|
Tom Wiesmueller
Of Shorewood died peacefully on February 15, 2020, at the age of 78, after a brief struggle with cancer. Born in Milwaukee on April 7, 1941, to Frank and Alice (nee Belanger) Wiesmueller, Tom graduated from Messmer High School. He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in math and physics from Notre Dame University. Tom taught math at JFK Prep in Saint Nazianz and later at UW-Green Bay. Prior to retiring in 2004, he spent the last decades of his career as a Systems Analyst at WE Energies.
Tom is survived by his wife of 31 years, Bonnie, his son Nicholas (Cassie Goodwin), step-son Andrew Brien, former wife Nancy Davis (Jack Pardee), and his two grand-daughters Sadie (8) and Natalie (3). He is preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, Virginia.
Tom was a kind and passionate person who loved living life and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed traveling the world with Bonnie, camping, tinkering with computers, and playing tennis at Elite Sports Club, where he had many friends. He enjoyed learning throughout his life and would read books on math and science for fun.
Family will greet friends in celebration of Tom's life on Friday, February 21, at 1:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 East Capital Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211, followed by family memories sharing at 2:00PM. Memorials in memory of Tom can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Avenue, K4/658, Madison, WI 53792-6164.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020