Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Tally's Tap
S31 W24661 W Sunset Dr.
Waukesha, WI
Tomm R. Lehnigk

Tomm R. Lehnigk Notice
On September 24, 2019, we sadly said goodbye to Tomm R. Lehnigk. He was a Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and an extraordinary Musician.

Tomm is survived by his wife Joyce of 51 yrs., son Tomm Lehnigk Jr, daughter Joy (Clayton) Feight of Waukesha, sons Duane (Betty) Braun, Daniel Braun, Gary Braun, daughter Shelly (Fred) Rohweder of Medford, WI, Brothers Jack (Robin), Gene (Gayle), and Glenn Lehnigk. Also survived by his grandchildren Angie Braun, Ashley Braun, Jeremy (Kia) Braun, Erin (Christopher Norbut) Rohweder, Amy Rohweder, Elijah Blair, Casey Braun and 13 great-grandchildren, further survived by other dear family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Mildred Lehnigk, daughter-in-law Jeri Braun, granddaughter Meagan Braun.

We would like to thank the staff at ProHealth Care Hospice and the Fairhaven Society/Schramka Funeral Home & Cremation Services and Tally's Tap & Eatery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Tally's Tap - S31 W24661 W Sunset Dr., Waukesha, WI 53189 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. For a complete Obituary please refer to the Schramka Funeral Home's website:

www.schramkafuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
